Peru's President Martin Vizcarra to Face Impeachment

Vizcarra is expected to go to Congress to defend himself before the plenary for his alleged participation in the 'Swing Case'.

Peru's Congress is holding an impeachment against President Martin Vizcarra to decide whether he should be removed from office for "moral incapacity" over a financial scandal.

On Friday, Vizcarra is expected to go to Parliament to defend himself for 60 minutes before the plenary for his alleged participation in the 'Swing Case'. Until Thursday, the President did not confirm his attendance.

"The country must not stop," Vizcarra said, alluding to the time he would lose by going to Parliament with his defense attorney Roberto Pereira.

In May, a local outlet denounced that singer Richard Cisneros, who is relatively unknown in the country, received a set of wealthy contracts from Peru's Ministry of Culture.

In the last three years, Cisneros, whose stage name is Richard Swing, allegedly received nine contracts to give motivational talks to Ministry officials. For the talks, the singer could have received US$50,000.

Last week, the President was linked to the case after two audios were revealed where he was heard coordinating with his former secretaries a legal strategy to justify the Swing's contracts.

To decide whether Vizcarra's will remain in office, Congress will be in session since 9h00 local time to hear the defense of the President or his lawyer.

"I am confident in the arguments we are preparing, I am confident that Congress can make the best decision," Pereira said.