Iran's FM Visits Nicaragua to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Nicaragua and Iran's officials dennounced the illegalty of U.S. sanctions on both nations.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega met Monday with Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to deepen bilateral relations between both nations.

"We are brother countries, Revolutions born at the same time in the defense of peace, justice and freedom for our people, for the unity of our people," said Ortega in his welcoming speech.

"As for us," replied Zafir, "a victory for you means a victory for us, especially when both revolutions triumphed in the same year and for the 40 years we have struggled together."

The Iranian diplomat added that whoever has fought "against us, against the Nicaraguan people, against the Iranian people, has failed for 40 years and will keep failing for 40 years more," alluding to Washington's recent sanctions.

In Managua, I offered congratulations to the people & government of #Nicaragua on the 40th anniversary of their revolution.



Iran & Nicaragua have both resisted US' #EconomicTerrorism & aggressive interventions.



We've agreed on wide-ranging cooperation between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/YfjTRehHgC — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 22, 2019

“U.S. sanctions on the Iranian and Nicaraguan people are unilateral and illegal,” President Ortega reiterated, as Zarif denounced the U.S. for violating all international regulations and U.N. resolutions, including Resolution 2231 and promoting economic terrorism against independent governments.​​​​​​​

Confrontations between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent weeks, culminating in an aborted plan for U.S. air strikes on Iran last month after Tehran downed a U.S. drone.

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.