Peruvian Official Demands Attention of Indigenous Communities

According to official statistics, the Uyacali population includes over 55,000 who belong to about 20 native communities in the region.

The Peruvian Ombudsman's Office in the Uyacali province recommended the government implement regional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in indigenous communities.

Uyacali’s public service head, Hugo Pari, requested attention and health guarantees for native communities, especially the shipibo-konibo group. This petition upsurges after two indigenous tested positive for COVID-19 in Coronel Portillo province. Pari demanded an integral treatment until their complete recovery.

The public servant solicited a testing process for the rest of the group to determine other cases and take measures to prevent a bigger outbreak. Pari also requested for an exclusive budget intended for COVID-19 prevention and treatment among indigenous communities.

The Ombudsman's Office in Uyacali also called for the resolution of cultural constraints to facilitate the education of indigenous people in the prevention of the virus. The institution also demanded the establishment of a hostel in the city of Pucallpa for sick natives.

Defensoría del pueblo pide protección de los pobladores shipibo-konibo de ‘Puerto Betel’, de la provincia de Coronel Portillo (Ucayali), donde se han reportado casos de personas contagiadas por coronavirus. https://t.co/Ir0xZlR2JS pic.twitter.com/gwUFIUhoqv — Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) April 20, 2020

"The Ombudsman's Office is asking for protection for the Shipibo-Konibo residents of 'Puerto Betel', in the province of Coronel Portillo (Ucayali), where cases of people infected with the coronavirus have been reported."



In the request, it is also explained the need for joint work between various institutions, especially with the Directorate General of Captains and Coast Guard to enforce the restrictive measures in the area. The formal petitions were addressed to Uyacali health director Antonio Abdulac Torres Ruiz.

So far, the Uyacali region registered 73 COVID-19 positive cases. This figure could increase in the native population due to lack of health services and adequate livelihood conditions. Nationally, Peru lists 17,837 cases, 484 virus victims and 6,982 recoveries.