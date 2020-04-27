Peru: Massive Exodus Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The government has only provided aid to registered residencies, and most of the migrant Peruvians have their legal housing in rural zones.

Peru's exodus continued in main cities this week because of the COVID-19 crisis, the local media reported. Most of the people fleeing the crisis have been reportedly heading to Piura, Apurimac, Cusco, and San Martin.

The economic aid bonds offered by the government of Martin Vizcarra are not enough. For example, the "I stay home" bonus offers 760 soles to economically disadvantaged families. This amount is equivalent to$223.60 (USD). According to data from the Central Reserve Bank, the average rental cost in Lima is $101, which coupled with the prices of food and basic services, is unsustainable for many. Besides, the government only provides aid to registered residencies, and most of the migrant Peruvians have their legal housing in rural zones.



Social media users criticized the silence of the Peruvian authorities and President Martín Vizcarra over the recent exodus.

"Images filmed on Monday show a caravan of Peruvian migrants stranded on the Ramiro Pirale highway near Lima in the middle of the outbreak of COVIDー19"

The situation is also complex in migrant destination areas. Many of them have reported positive cases of the virus and are not in a position to receive more staff who could carry it or to collapse the preventive facilities.



So far, about 170,000 Peruvians are sleeping in the streets waiting for a solution. Many of the clusters are near airports and squares in makeshift shelters. In these spaces, they lack the basic hygiene to prevent the virus. Also, crowding is frequent in the campsites, so it is hard to comply with social isolation measures.

So far, Peru registers 27,517 positive COVID-19 cases, 728 deaths, and 8,088 recoveries.