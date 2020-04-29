Peru: Authorities Report Increase in Femincides Amid Quarantine

Given this situation, the Peruvian government issued a decree on April 27, which established measures intended to protect women.

Peru's Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) announced that seven feminicides occurred during the COVID-19 quarantine and social isolation..

According to Gloria Montenegro, head of the aforementioned ministry, following the announcement of the state quarantine declaration on March 16, the total number of domestic violence cases significantly increased.

The National Institute of Statistics and Information Technology and MIMP’s stated that the in the first trimester of 2020, more than 60% of femicides occurred in urban areas. Among the victims, 8% were little girls and teenagers, while 92% were young adults. One of them was pregnant.

As for the aggressors, they are also mostly men between 18 and 59 years of age, although there are 2 cases of perpetrators over 60-years-old.

"Con el nuevo Decreto Legislativo, las mujeres que denuncian violencia deben ser recibidas y atendidas de inmediato, así la agresión sea leve, moderada o severa. En todos los casos y en todas las instancias, debe haber celeridad en la atención", @GloriaMonteneg, @noticias_tvperu. pic.twitter.com/bI99GI9qnd — Ministerio de la Mujer y Pob. Vulnerables (@MimpPeru) April 28, 2020

"With the new legislative decree, women who report violence must be received and attended to immediately, whether the aggression is mild, moderate, or severe. In all cases and all instances, there must be prompt attention"



The victims were largely in a romantic relationship with their killer. 72% of those assaulted did not report previous violence or take preventive measures against their attacker. 28% of the murders occurred in the home of the deceased. The data show that measures of social isolation have confined the victims to their potential aggressors and that violent and fatal acts against women occur in housing spaces.

Currently, a large number of Peruvian women who are marching in exodus to their villages of origin are also unprotected against sexual aggression and fatal violence.

Given this situation, the Peruvian government issued a decree on April 27, which established measures intended to protect women. Also, it proposes an adjustment of criminal legislation during the quarantine.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, warned governments about domestic and gender-based violence increasing during the pandemic.