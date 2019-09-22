No Intention of Meeting Iran's Rouhani at UN Assembly: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran and announced his government will send troops to Saudi Arabia.

United States President Donald Trump said Sunday that he has no intention of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the United Nations General Assembly after rising tensions between both countries continue due to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil company last week, which Riyadh attributes to Tehran.

"Nothing is ruled out, but I have no intention of meeting with Iran," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for the states of Texas and Ohio, where he has two events prior to his arrival in New York for the meeting of world leaders.

Trump had hinted in recent weeks that he would like to meet Rouhani and try to calm the tense situation between the two countries and even considered easing sanctions on Tehran, but last week's attacks on two Saudi refineries radically changed the script as Washington increased sanctions on Iran and announced the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia.

Following warmongering rhetoric, the U.S. government accused the Iranian Central Bank of having financed, with billions of dollars since 2016, the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, all considered terrorist groups by Washington.

For their part, the Iranian authorities have declared that they do not want any type of conflict either, but they assured that they will respond with all the means at their disposal in the event of an attack.

On Sunday, Rouhani said his country will present a regional cooperation security plan this week when he attends the U.N. General Assembly.

The Iranian head of state commented in a speech commemorating the 39th Anniversary of the Iran-Iraq War that his country extends its "hand of friendship and brotherhood" towards nations in the region willing to cooperate in overseeing security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, vitals for the global oil industry, Al-Jazeera reported.