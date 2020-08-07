Early during the pandemic, Cortizo pledged healthcare would conduct 4,000 PCR testing daily, but barely over 3,000 have been performed recently. Panama's Health Ministry reported about 1,800 fresh infections on Friday.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo announced privately owned businesses would reopen on Thursday, arguing a COVID-19 infection drop.

"The reactivation of the country's economy is underway. Driven by the talent, dedication, and hard work of Panamanians, and with public investment, we will continue," The Finances and Commerce Ministry tweeted.

The restart of economic activity follows a decline in new cases. However, as some local news outlets claim, there is no infection decline but low testing.

During the early part of the pandemic, Cortizo pledged healthcare would conduct 4,000 PCR testing daily, but barely over 3,000 have been performed recently. Panama's Health Ministry reported about 1,800 new infections on Friday.

Also, protests erupted in Panama after the government passed an amendment to the Labour Code on behalf of companies rather than workers amidst the pandemic.

As of Friday, Panama health authorities registered 72,560 COVID-19 cases, 1,591 deaths, and 46,675 recoveries from the virus.