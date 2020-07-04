Palestine's President Rejects Trump's Invitation to the US

The Deal of the Century was announced by Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 27.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas Saturday declined U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the White House and discuss the Deal of the Century, which aims to annex to Israel up to 30 percent of the occupied West Bank.

Abbas declined the invitation out of respect for the Palestinian people so that they would not think that their president was legitimizing the Deal.

In the face of the annexation threat, leaders from around the world have united their voices to stop Israel from taking over a large part of West Bank territory, including the Jordan Valley.

"U.S., Israel's plan violates peace and security in this land," Shorashim-Judah Movement (Roots, in Hebrew and Arabic) leaders Khaled Abu Awad and Shaul Judelman said.

"#Israel and the State of #Palestine have the right to exist and to live in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders,” the #Vatican said.https://t.co/p7KV04ADKj — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 2, 2020

Palestine interrupted diplomatic contacts with the United States in 2017, following Trump's order to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to the agreement, as of July 1, Israel was supposed to decide on the Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley's annexing implementation.