Pakistan: Plane Crashes in Suburb With Over 100 People on Board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airplane crashed Friday with 107 people on board over a residential neighborhood in Karachi, a city located in the south of the Asian country.

The Airbus A320 crashed into a community located near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

According to PIA airline, PK 8303 flight had taken off from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan, at 13:10 (local time).

"It was boarded by 99 passengers and 8 crew members," a PIA airline spokesman confirmed to local press on Friday, a few minutes after the incident occurred.

The plane impacted at least five houses and several vehicles when it crashed into the residential area, according to reports.

Rescue workers and Pakistan Army Rapid Response Force troops are working on the scene to identify victims and other possible casualties.

Ambulances and fire trucks are still trying to make their way through the crowds in the residential community. The accident occurred in a densely populated area.

Witnesses of the crash have posted on Twitter images and videos of the black smoke column rising to the sky from the plane.