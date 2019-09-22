Venezuela to Denounce US Blockade at 74th UN General Assembly

The Venezuelan delegation at the 74th U.N. General Assembly will denounce the U.S. blockade and present evidence on Colombia government's ties with paramilitary and criminal groups.

Venezuela confirmed Saturday that its delegation to the United Nations General Assembly will denounce the illegal blockade imposed by the United States government, as well as present the millions of signatures gathered from the international campaign 'No More Trump'.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez​​​​​​​ and Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza were appointed by President Nicolas Maduro to represent the nation at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which started on Sept. 17. Although the international summit began last week, the high-level meetings are set to take place starting Tuesday.

During the international meeting, the Venezuelan representatives will deliver a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with more than 13 million signatures collected as part of the 'No More Trump' campaign, which sums up the global rejection of the unilateral economic blockade against the Latin American nation.

As one of the main issues on the delegation's agenda, the diplomatic staff will also present evidence of Colombian President Ivan Duque's support of paramilitary groups, an official statement released on their website confirmed. The evidence refers to Duque's protection to several organizations intending to undermine the Venezuelan government and people.

The Venezuelan delegation will also expose evidence of opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido's links to Colombian criminal paramilitary group 'Los Rastrojos', ties which were confirmed by one of the members of the group who testified after being captured by Venezuelan authorities.