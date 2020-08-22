Over 800,000 People Have Died in the World From COVID-19

"U.S. have five percent of the world's population but 25 percent of the world's deaths due to COVID-19," U.S. Senator Mitt Romney informed.

Worldometers website Friday warned that the COVID-19 deaths worldwide Friday exceeded 800,000, while new infections reached 23 million.

"The COVID-19 has caused so far 803,374 deaths and 23,130,443 infections," the website assured.

The numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths "have been rising amidst a relaxation of measures to prevent the spread and rebound of the virus in Europe," Wordometers added.

The most-affected country is the U.S., which has reported a total of 5.79 million cases and 179,200 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

While, Brazil remains in second place, with 3.5 million infections and 113,454 deaths. Nearly half of Brazilians say Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro bears "no responsibility at all" for Brazil's 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.

India is the third most-affected country with over 2.9 million cases and 55,794 deaths. The Asian nation is followed by Russia, which reports 944,671 infections and 16,148 deaths. South Africa is in fifth place with 603,338 cases and 12,843 deaths. Mexico is the next most affected country, with 549,734 and 59,610 deaths, making it the third most deadly country in the world. Colombia ranks eighth in terms of cases, with 522,138 positive cases and 16,568 deaths, while Chile ranks ninth, with almost 393,769 confirmed infections and 10,723 deaths. The list of the 10 most-affected countries by the pandemic is closed by Spain, with a total of 386,054 cases and 28,838 deaths.