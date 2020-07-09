Over 70 Percent of Paraguayan Fear Contagion, Unicef Says

Paraguay’s Unicef Office Thursday disclosed the results of a survey about Covid-19, conducted in May. The polling intended to assess population risk perception and useful knowledge about the pandemic.

According to Unicef, about 1,409 families from rural and urban regions and different living standards participated in the study. The responses were collected by phone and through a website.

Paraguayans identified distant schooling and isolation from relatives as main pandemic-related issues. They also affirmed to practice handwashing and mask use as main precautionary measures against the virus.

Ninety-eight of surveyed said they have a predisposition to testing if they show COVID-19 symptoms. Over 70 % of them fear self-contagion or the infection of a relative.

“Vulnerable” women- those who are not currently in poverty but who are at risk of falling into it- are one of the populations most affected by #COVID19 in Paraguay. Savings groups have proven to be allies when facing the #crisis. https://t.co/v8uyf1VMi6 pic.twitter.com/ncqWfTNhXC — Fundación Capital (@FundaCapital) April 24, 2020

Fifty percent of surveyed affirmed they were not able to comply with preventive measures because one family member had to work or shop food and other supplies.

Unicef’s inquiry also referred to the social impact of the virus. Over a thirty-two percent think students lost the learning year. As polls revealed, mothers spent more time with the children while studying at home. Besides, children are more involved in domestic labors, as they spent more time indoors due to preventive isolation.

As of Thursday, Paraguay health authorities recorded 2,638 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and 1,229 recoveries from the virus.