Israel Strikes Strategic Tel al-Hara Near Golan Heights: Syrian Gov’t

Tel al-Hara is a strategically located area, as it is the highest outpost in southern Daraa province overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Airstrikes from Israeli jets have struck Wednesday the hill of Tel al-Hara in the province of Daraa in southern Syria at 1:30 am local time, no human casualties were reported only material losses, according to Syrian state media (SANA).

Tel al-Hara is a strategically located area, as it is the highest outpost in southern Daraa province overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. In 2018, Syrian forces took over the hill, since then Israel has struck the strategic location before, firing a number of missiles on June 12.

“The Israeli occupation still launches attacks on Syria to offer support to terrorist organizations,” Syria’s envoy to the United Nations, Bashar al-Jaafari, said at the Security Council just hours before the strike Wednesday.

However, on that occasion, Syrian air defenses engaged missile attacks in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus as well as Homs, managing to shoot down a number of rockets.

Jaafari also condemned Israel’s illegal occupation of the Golan Heights saying that “measures to loot the properties of the citizens in Golan to expand settlements, all are very dangerous acts.”

Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. On June 11, Israeli forces carried out an attack against the Syrian military in southern Syria. While, on June 2, an Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site.