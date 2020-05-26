Oil Prices Rise Over Optimism in Market Equilibrium

For the oil price increase to be sustained, demand must continue to recover and reach normal levels.

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as the global oil market hopes to balance out soon, with supply cuts appearing to meet the gradual pickup in demand.

"The second half of 2020 may be the time for partial recovery of COVID-19 and this will allow higher oil prices," Rystad Energy's Head of Oil Markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said.

To this end, on June 9, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) will analyze a renewal of the current agreement to keep 7.7 million barrels per day out of the market during the second half of 2020.

#Kuwait and #SaudiArabia agreed to halt #oil production in the joint Al-Khafji oil field in the Neutral Zone for one month, starting on 1 June, to further decrease oil production beyond the cuts agreed by #OPEC+ in April: https://t.co/ere8rN3tlp #ArabGulfNews pic.twitter.com/vpROCEZ6RM — EU-Gulf Info Centre (@EGIC_) May 26, 2020

If they do not renew the agreement, the rise in oil prices will disappear sooner or later. Right now, a billion barrels of oil are stored on land and sea.

In the second half of the year they must be reduced before "normal" oil prices return. "The market has escaped a collapse. While the world seems to be slowly recovering, so is oil," Tonhaugen said.

However, if the world is hit by a second pandemic wave, oil will follow.