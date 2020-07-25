Obesity Can Increase Risk of Death from COVID-19, Report Says

The report suggests that being severely overweight puts people at greater risk of being hospitalized.

According to a new report by Public Health England (PHE), being obese or overweight considerably increases the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

RELATED:

Panama Battles Childhood Obesity as Region Gains Weight

The report, published on July 2020, alerts of new evidence on the effects of obesity on COVID-19.

The report suggests that being severely overweight puts people at greater risk of being hospitalized, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and death from COVID-19.

The study also showed that for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 to 40, the risk of death from COVID-19 increases by 40percent. For people with a BMI of over 40percent, the risk of death increases by 90 percent, compared to those with no overweight.

According to England’s Health Authorities, excess fat can affect the respiratory system and the inflammatory and immune function, increasing people’s vulnerability to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Boris Johnson's obesity strategy will be published on Monday:



* Consultation on banning junk food advertising before 9pm and online



* Consultation on putting calorie counts on menus



* Consultation on junk food labelling



* Banning promotional offershttps://t.co/FafsfsHXXW — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 24, 2020

For his part, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government will take new steps to fight obesity in the country, with some possible measures being banning junk food advertisements on TV after 21h00 local time.

The country’s health authorities also confirmed that 63 percent of adults in England are overweight, with people aged 55 to 74.

According to the WHO, 1.9 billion adults worldwide were obese in 2016, while 38.3 million children under the age of 5 were obese in 2019.