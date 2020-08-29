No COVID-19 Cases in Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne

The island's last COVID-19 patient received their second negative test result on Saturday afternoon.

Antigua and Barbuda have no known cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement live on the Browne and Browne Show on Pointe FM after receiving a call from Health Minister Molwyn Joseph.

Joseph confirmed that the final COVID-19 patient had received their second negative result this afternoon, leaving no more active cases in the country.

On August 27th, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the environment reported that two active cases remained, the two of which have recovered from the illness.

In total, 94 people have tested positive since the first case in March.

Samples from coronavirus tests continue to be sent in for evaluation.

Though this news means that Antigua and Barbuda is COVID-free, the Minister of Health has cautioned the nation to maintain preventative measures, saying vigilance must remain in place.