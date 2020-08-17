Nigeria To Reopen International Airports on August 29

The African country resumed domestic flights in early July. Authorities said there have not been infections among the passengers.

Nigeria Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika announced on Monday the reopening of international airports on August 29.

“It is safe to fly if we observe all those protocols in place,” Sirika said.

On March 23, Nigeria ceased international flights due to the virus outbreak, remaining only the essential travels.

The Lagos and Abuja international airports would receive four flights daily, keeping precautionary measures as physical distance, hand sanitizing, and the use of protective masks. The passengers would fill an online questionnaire before arriving in Nigeria and would be tested after arriving.

���� Food prices in Nigeria have spiked dramatically from Feb. to Jun. Measures to combat COVID-19 contributed, but this researcher found that limited access to financing and farm inputs, as well as violent conflict, also played a role.https://t.co/jPJyHdhvDG — GPC (@GlobalPulsesGPC) August 18, 2020

The returning nationals who arrive in repatriation flights would hand over their passport, and comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As of Monday, Nigeria health authorities recorded 49,485 COVID-19 cases, 977 deaths, and 36,834 recoveries from the virus.