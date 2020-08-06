Nigeria: Government to Enforce a New Quarantine Extension

This is the third extension of the COVID-19 precautionary quarantine. As part of the measures, the government would maintain the 10 pm to 6 am curfew.

Nigeria Secretary of the Federation Boss Mustapha Thursday announced a quarantine extension for the next four weeks, in an attempt to restrain the contagion.

“I’m pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, except for some modifications to expatiate upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks,” Mustapha said.

This is the third extension of the COVID-19 precautionary quarantine. As part of the measures, the government would maintain the 10 pm to 6 am curfew.

Nigeria implemented the lockdown since the early pandemic in March and eased the restrictions in April. The second phase, which included some of the curfew’s relaxations, started in June.

More than 10 million Children were out-of-school in Nigeria before the COVID-19 pandemic. We must collectively mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic on the vulnerable population in Nigeria which has the highest percentage in the number of out-of-school Children.#SDG4 pic.twitter.com/0kVTEsJWek — Elemchukwu Victor Foundation (@EVFGlobal) August 3, 2020

“Strengthen collaboration with other mandate groups at federal/state levels to harmonize the country’s COVID-19 response, on the short, medium and long-term basis,” Mustapha stated.

The government urged local offices to enforce a non-pharmaceutical response to the virus, by promoting handwashing and mask use as paramount to curb the spread.

As of Thursday, Nigeria’s health authorities registered 44,890 COVID-19 cases, 927 deaths, and 32,165 recoveries from the virus.