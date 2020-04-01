Nicaragua: Murder of Five Indigenous Leaders Announced

The indigenous people of the Nicaraguan Caribbean accused the "settlers" of murder, kidnapping, injury and forced displacement against them.

The Center for Justice and Human Rights of the Atlantic Coast of Nicaragua (Cejudhcan) announced the murder of five indigenous leaders of the Wasakin and Ibu communities in the Bosawas region. The reason for these murders was the appropriation of the territory belonging to the indigenous community. The Magna Tuahka is a cross-border people living in Honduras and Nicaragua.

According to Cejudhcan, three of the dead were victims of an armed attack in Wasakin. The other two were killed in Ibu. "The dead were carrying out clean-up activities on the poles of their territory, which shows that they were killed in the defense of their territory," the institution said in a statement.

As local sources reported, this was not the first violent attack against the community. In February, a confrontation occurred in which a minor was seriously injured. These facts aggravated the discrepancies between the natives and the authorities, especially after the National Police denied the facts, despite the graphic evidence against them.

Also the indigenous leader Marks Rivas was found dead on January 4 in a city on the Caribbean coast. These events left people injured and dead and caused the forced displacement of families.

#Nicaragua. Continúan los asesinatos de indígenas por parte de colonos, con total impunidad y complicidad del Régimen de Ortega. 5 indígenas de la etnia Mayangna fueron masacrados ayer, en la Comunidad de Wasakin. @OEA_oficial @CIDH pic.twitter.com/gI4ErH25MC — Tamara Suju (@TAMARA_SUJU) March 27, 2020



For its part, the Center for Justice and International Law warns that the already reduced number of Nicaraguan indigenous communities are at risk of extermination due to the occupation of their ancestral territories.

