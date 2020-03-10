New Caravan of Honduran Migrants Advances to the United States

Driven by poverty and wishing for a better life, hundreds of Central Americans will try to reach the U.S. by land.

Honduras' social movements and civil organizations called for a new caravan of migrants that will leave this Tuesday from San Pedro Sula province, in the north of the country, towards the U.S.-Mexico border.

For the third time this year, hundreds of migrants will try to reach the United States by land, after trespassing Guatemala and Mexico.

In this country, the National Guard could block their way, once again. Even so, they are willing to move forward.

"We advance by our dreams. In Honduras there is only hunger and misery," is the new caravan's slogan, which has been spread informally on social networks.

International organizations such as the Red Cross are preparing to assist migrants on their journey through Central America.

"In the middle of the rain, the third migrant caravan this year leaves for the U.S., heading to Guatemala's border."

Meanwhile, Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei told local outlets that the Honduran migrants would be detained at their border crossing.

"Those with symptoms of respiratory problems will not enter the country," he warned, fearing the spread of the Covid-19 in his territory, where so far no cases have been reported.

In 2020, two other groups of migrants attempted to reach the United States by crossing the Central American countries, with minors among them.