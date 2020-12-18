    • Live
Honduras

New Caravans of Honduran Asylum-Seekers Expected as Crisis Continues
    Disaster relief from international solidarity groups is distributed in Honduras. November 2020. | Photo: Twitter / @hondurassol

Published 18 December 2020 (1 hours 44 minutes ago)
Hundreds are reportedly prepared to leave on January 15 from the Metropolitan Central of San Pedro Sula. 

New caravans of asylum-seekers are expected to depart from Honduras at the start of the new year and hundreds of families are reportedly willing to wait in Guatemala or bordering points until they are allowed to continue their journey north.

Local media outlets warned that people are being summoned to leave on January 15 from the Metropolitan Central of San Pedro Sula and dozens more will join at the border with Mexico.

"In Honduras the economic crisis generated by the pandemic and the hurricanes will bring new migratory caravans in January 2021."

teleSUR's correspondent in Honduras, Gilda Silvestrucci, reports that the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a wave of violence in the country that affects the most vulnerable and impoverished regions. Hundreds of people have been forced to abandon their homes.

On December 10, a caravan of at least 400 people left for the U.S. searching for a new life after hurricanes ETA and Iota devastated their homes. Many of them reached the bordering region of Ocotepeque but authorities did not allow them to continue. Those border agents said the migrants were travelling without evidence of COVID-19 exams as well as travel permissions for minors.

