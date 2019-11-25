Netanyahu's Likud Party Agrees to Hold Leadership Primaries

The trial against Netanyahu marks the first time in Israel's history that a serving Prime Minister faces criminal charges.

The Likud Party, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced Sunday that it will hold primary elections within six weeks while PM Netanyahu currently faces trial on three charges of corruption.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu has agreed with the head of Likud's central committee, Haim Katz, to hold elections for the leadership vote.

This agreement comes after the Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, revealed on Thursday the charges against the Prime Minister, news that shocked the political organization to the point of thinking about a prompt replacement of Netanyahu, who has been the undisputed leader of Likud since Ariel Sharon left the party in 2005.

The charges against Netanyahu also marked the first time in Israel's history that a serving Prime Minister faces criminal charges, causing a substantial drop in the popularity of Israel's oldest Prime Minister and his continued attempts to remain in power.

On the other hand, Likud parliamentarian and opponent Gideon Sa'ar has called this Sunday to hold leadership primaries before the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is dissolved.

According to Israeli media, if Sa'ar wins, he would immediately seek to form a coalition government with the Blue and White party.

Sa'ar's call for a quick contest would give the winner the opportunity to form a coalition and avoid sending the country to a third consecutive election, as Netanyahu has not been able to form government after this year's two national elections.

According to Channel 12 news, the prime minister "did not rule out" agreeing to Sa'ar's call and celebrating the contest for Likud's leadership in the remaining 17 days for the dissolution of Parliament, however, the scenario was seen as unlikely.