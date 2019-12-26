Netanyahu Claims Victory in Likud Party Leadership Challenge

Despite the challenge, local news predicted that Netanyahu, head of Likud for the past 14 years, would retain the right-wing party’s leadership with 71.52% of votes.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power after his party held a leadership vote for the next national election in March 2020, the country’s third in under a year.

Local news predicted that Netanyahu, head of Likud for the past 14 years, would retain the right-wing party’s leadership with 71.52% of votes. His rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party, was also unable to form a coalition government, which has led Israel to the current political deadlock as well as an unprecedented third election within a short period of time.

Last month, the Israeli PM was charged with corruption in three criminal cases, something he has called a political witch-hunt orchestrated by the media and a national left hoping to oust him.

Despite the troubles of “King Bibi” as he is nicknamed, these do not seem to have dented the loyalty Netanyahu commands among his supporters, although some members of his own political block have said it is time for fresh leadership.

Gideon Saar, a former education and interior minister and a popular member of Likud, has said that the party is unlikely to regain power in the March 2nd election unless Netanyahu steps aside.

Netanyahu, however, has dismissed Saar's declarations talking up his security credentials and international prowess. Around 49% of the 116,048 eligible Likud members turned out for Thursday’s vote, the party said. Stormy weather kept others home.