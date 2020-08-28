NBA Postseason To Resume Amidst Social Unrest

The postseason of the National Basketball Association (NBA) will resume next Saturday after a three-day hiatus caused by the decision of the Milwaukee Bucks not to go to the court as a form of rejection of the police brutality against Jacob Blake.

The boycott came in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement while standing against all racial injustice and police brutality going on in the U.S.

Bucks players' decision came after Black citizen Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Even when the team declined to speak to reporters, they released a statement explaining the player's decision.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors,” they said.

The score was :

NBA players 140 - Racism 0 #NBABoycott pic.twitter.com/G3ZE0UyCAY — SundayComicsBro (@SundayComicsBro) August 26, 2020

“Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball. We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand for the officers to be held accountable.”

Thereon, Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, and Jamie Dinan expressed support for the players’ decision and said that although they did not know beforehand, they would have wholeheartedly agreed with them.

“The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change,” they said.