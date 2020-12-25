Nashville Police Investigate Explosion as an Intentional Act

U.S. investigators believe the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday may have been an "intentional act," according to city police department spokesman Don Aaron. Buildings in the immediate area and beyond were shaken by an explosion heard early in the morning. Nearby streets were closed as investigations continue.

Metro Nashville's Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded, causing damage to several buildings. So far, only three people were reported injured and police have said that human remains have been found in the area of the explosion. Local police have closed access to the downtown area and are being assisted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown #Nashville early #Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings, and wounding 3 people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional.https://t.co/tAINjSziL3 — Epoch Times Michigan (@MiEpochTimes) — Epoch Times Michigan (@MiEpochTimes) December 25, 2020

The Nashville Metro Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department are working "around an explosion," according to Kendra Loney, Public Information Officer for the Nashville Fire Department.

The mayor added that the explosion occurred on 2nd Avenue, on the edge of this Tennessee city's tourist and hotel district in an old and historic part of the city.