Morocco: Health Minister Uses Chloroquine Despite WHO Warnings

Taleb said that over 4,500 recovered patients received hydroxychloroquine as part of their treatment with other complementary medicines.

Morocco Health Minister Khalid Aït Taleb confirmed on May 27 his nation continues using chloroquine in COVID treatments despite WHO warnings on its undesirable side effects.

“We found out after the adoption of this treatment on March 23, that patients healed faster than those admitted to hospital before them,” Taleb stated to local news media.

In early May, the Moroccan health leader praised chloroquine's alleged virtues on live TV and affirmed the drug inhibits one of COVID stages. “Everyone sees it on the ground. It is not only we who say this, but the same observation is made internationally” Taleb commented.

WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine clinical trials after the drug did not show conclusive positive effects on COVID affected patients. The international body suggested its suspension from sanitary protocols and administration cease.

@WHO decided to halt trials on malaria medication Chloroquine for #COVID19 treatment following a study associating the risk of death to its use, #Morocco still uses the medication.https://t.co/oGEjTWjFIZ — Morocco World News (@MoroccoWNews) May 27, 2020



Morocco health authorities stocked chloroquine-based drugs after reporting a COVID case was reported in early March. According to healthleaders, a technical and scientific commission determined the medical protocol for respiratory diseases.

Thus far, Morocco registered 7,636 COVID positive cases, 202 deaths, and 5,109 recoveries.