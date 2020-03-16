Mexico: Health Ministry Denies News About COVID-19 Victim

The health administrative body has set up a website to offer useful information about the virus, including how to prevent contracting it.

The Mexican Health Ministry denied on Sunday the news reports about the death of a patient infected with Covid-19, better-known as the "coronavirus."

Local news media stated that the Mexican national, 71-year old entrepreneur Jose Kuri Harfuch, who recently traveled to the U.S, was diagnosed with the virus on his return. According to the governmental institution, however, the patient is not dead, but in critical condition.

In response, the Secretary of Health in Mexico emitted a communication refusing the information. "In the last few hours, the version of the death, in a hospital in southern Mexico City, of a 71-year-old male patient suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus has been circulating. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of 11:00 p.m. on March 15, the patient hasnot died, but is in critical condition," the institution said.​​​​​​​

The Health administrative body has set up a website to offer useful information about the virus, how to prevent it and the main symptoms.​​​​​​​

Si te cuidas tú, nos cuidamos todas y todos. Infórmate sobre el #Coronavirus #COVID19 �� en https://t.co/tMdfK4pP8A o �� al 800-0044-800. pic.twitter.com/sr8Kb4vUaF — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) March 15, 2020

"If you take care of yourself, we all take care of ourselves. "



Among the measures that this institution has taken to avoid the proliferation of Covid-19 is the limitation of mass meetings and events, social isolation, a recess of educational activities and non-essential social activities of both the public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Health in Mexico received strong criticism for the delay in taking action against the virus after the massive Vive Latino festival was held last weekend, where more than 40,000 people participated.

As of March 15, 53 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Mexico. The virus is present in 31 states, according to the Health Ministry.