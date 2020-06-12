Mexico's Human Rights Defenders: Giovanni Lopez Was Executed

Lopez was detained near his domicile on May 4 because he was not wearing a sanitary mask.

Mexico's Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) Thursday informed Giovanni Lopez Ramirez's decease was an extrajudicial execution.

"We are facing a case of an extrajudicial execution in which Giovanni Lopez was deprived of his life, since his death occurred while he was in the custody of police elements at municipal facilities," CEDHJ stated.

Lopez was detained near his domicile on May 4 because he was not wearing a sanitary mask. The police report alleges he assaulted a police officer. Lopez was not in good health, according to his detention file reports.

The Ixtlahuacan Municipality Medical Services informed that Lopez had contusions in his eyes, left cheekbone, and abdominal area. Doctors recommended performing x-rays of the skull and abdominal region, but the police did not conduct the examinations.

������ Un adolescente de 16 años es asesinado por policías en México cuando se dirigía a comprar refrescos. Tal trágico hecho incrementa la ola de indignación contra la brutalidad policial en el país ����

�� https://t.co/5QzAiFutat#JusticiaParaAlexander — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) June 11, 2020

"A 16-year-old teenager was killed by police in Mexico on his way to buy soda. Such a tragic event increases the wave of outrage against police brutality in the country."

Lopez re-entered on trauma services to take a tomography test on May 5 morning, but police officers removed him from the hospital. He died at noon because of head injuries. CEDHJ concluded that police officers brutally beat Lopez during his detention.

"His death occurred in the municipal's custody public security elements and everything shows that his death resulted from injuries he suffered, which appear in the medical report," the Commission states.

CEDHJ requested Jalisco’s governor for an integral compensation for the victim’s family. After Giovanni Lopez's death, violent riots against police brutality erupted in Guadalajara, Sonora, Baja California, and Mexico City.