Medvedev Receives Honoris Causa Degree From University Of Havana

Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, was honored with a Doctor Honoris Causa in Political Science from the University of Havana during a Thursday ceremony held in the university's Aula Magna.

University dean, Miriam Nicado Garcia, said in a speech recognizing the work of Medvedev that the prime minister has made important contributions to the understanding of political processes at the national and international levels. He has also supported the strategic alliance between Cuba and Russia through the six decades of the United States blockade on the Caribbean nation.

Recibió Dimitri Medvedev Doctor Honoris Causa en Ciencias Políticas de @UHabana, por su destacada actividad intelectual y trayectoria política. El mandatario reafirmó los históricos lazos entre Cuba y Rusia, así como su alianza estratégica ante las agresiones de #EEUU @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/u2sjk8T1GW — Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda (@DrRobertoMOjeda) 4 de octubre de 2019

The prime minister said it was an honor to make a speech at the University of Havana, a “unique place where the leaders of the Cuban Revolution came from that opened a path for the country's independence and freedom."

Without mentioning names, Medvedev said that countries were unilaterally “violating the principles enshrined in the UN Magna Carta.” He went on to say that “there are attempts by some countries, even by a single country, to replace international standards with rules they have invented.”

Medvedev said that certain nations are using political and economic coercion against those who disagree and opt ​​for independent policies. The Russian leader denounced the pressures coming from a group of countries against Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

“For almost 60 years Cuba has been under sanctions by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States." The economic damage, according to experts, said Medvedez "has risen to almost a trillion dollars, in current terms."

President of the United Russia Party also praised Cuba's resistance, calling it "a sovereign and independent country that values ​​its freedom above all."

The Russian leader said that Cuba was his nation's "reliable and allied partner in Latin America."

Medvedev said that commercial trade in key areas of transportation, biotechnology, the pharmaceutical industry, technology and tourism with Cuba continues to strengthen.

He added the humanitarian, cultural projects, and education were increaing that will allow Cuban students who wish to study in that country and learn Russian.