Mauritius: Dead Dolphins Not Related to Oil Spill, Gov’t Says

Environmental organizations demand detailed autopsies after the Mauritius government disclosed the information collected from only two corpses. The activists also requested an analysis of the injuries in both animals.

Mauritius Fisheries Ministry said on Wednesday that there was no oil remains in the corpse of 27 dolphins that washed up in the recent spill location.

“The preliminary results show that the animals did not have a trace of hydrocarbon in their respiratory system, nor in their skin, throat, or stomach,” the report said.

On July 25, the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground in the Mauritius coast. The ship held 200 tons of diesel and 3,800 tons of fuel oil, a thousand of which escaped into the sea.

Some may not have seen the mind-blowing extent of the #OilSpill in #Mauritius. If you are carrying poison (for nature), any incident such as this should be an international crime with life jail sentences for cargo captains & CEOs. #MauritiusOilSpill #MauritiusOilDisaster https://t.co/7yJV3wem2u — Juliana (@juliana_monty) August 27, 2020

“The autopsy will be carried out on all other dolphins,” Fishery Ministry representative Jasvin Sok Appadu said.

Scientists forecast the spill would harm the ocean and coastal wildlife in the long term. The oil spot endangers local biodiversity and fish habitats, such as Ile aux Aigrettes nature reserve and Blue Bay Marine Park. About 40 types of coral and 70 fish species of fish depend on those ecosystems.

The environmentalists demand a prompt study of the specimens and a complete report about the cause of the deaths.