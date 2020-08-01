Mass Protests Against COVID-19 Measures Take Place in Germany

During the demonstration, protesters didn't wear masks, nor kept social distancing.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin and other German cities to protest against Angela Merkel's government health restrictions, which seek to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country.

Most European countries since May have gradually lifted the social distancing and confinement measures. In Germany, however, severe restrictions remain in place.

Merkel maintains the ban on crowding, the compulsory mask-wearing, and the social distance of 2 meters.

Although millions of German citizens are in favor of these rules, others see them as a limitation of their freedom.

As Germany is experiencing a strong increase of new #COVID19 cases, this is happening right now in Berlin. #b0108



A “Day of Freedom” with conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers & right-wing extremists. No one is wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/VpGess4wbq — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) August 1, 2020

Protestants marched down Berlin's main avenues with banners that read: "COVID-19, false alarm", "We are forced to wear a muzzle", "Natural defense instead of vaccine", and "We are here and we are noisy because they steal our freedom".

Social networks were also filled with images of the demonstration, in which protesters didn't wear masks, nor kept social distancing.

The fear of a new wave of contagion has spread in the country after this massive protest. Germany is yet struggling to contain several local outbreaks.