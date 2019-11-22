María Fernanda Espinosa for Secretary-General of the OAS

The Former chancellor of Ecuador and former president of the UN General Assembly, will compete with Luis Almagro for the position.

María Fernanda Espinosa, former chancellor of Ecuador and former president of the UN General Assembly, will compete with Luis Almagro for the position of secretary general of the Organization of American States, the ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Ronald Sanders, told AFP on Thursday.

"My government and several other governments have made this decision," said the diplomat who declined to specify which ones. "Right now I prefer not to speak for them," he said.

The deadline to present the candidates for the election expires on December 15 and the vote, which will take place in March 2020, will be defined by a simple majority of 18.

Other diplomatic sources confirmed that Espinosa's name circulates in the halls.

Sanders explained that his support is due to his government considering that Almagro has been a "divisive figure" in the organization, which has 35 members (34 in practice, given that Cuba does not participate).

The Caribbean diplomat said that the Secretary General's job is to build consensus among member countries so that the OAS can speak with one voice.

"Almagro is a man of very strong opinions. And it seems that he cannot subjugate his personal opinion for the good of the region," said the diplomat from Antigua and Barbuda who recognized the "talent" of the secretary general.

Sanders stressed that Espinosa has UN experience.