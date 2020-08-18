Mali: Shootings and Arrests in Bamako Warns of Possible Coup

Over the past month, citizens have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Keita.

On Tuesday morning, a mutiny in a military camp and the arrest of high-ranking officers raised fears of an attempted coup against Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"The embassy received information about the Armed Forces' mutiny. Norwegians must stay at home," Norway's embassy tweeted.

Bamako people are in great turmoil. Government offices, banks, and shops have closed. Local media are not providing any official information.

"Yes, there is a mutiny. The army has taken up arms," an anonymous source from the military confirmed to Reuters.

