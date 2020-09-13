Mali: Opposition Rejects Military Coup Leaders' Transition Plan

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The M5-RFP coalition, which led the protests against former president Ibrahim Boubacar's government, assured that the "agreement did not meet our demands."
Mali's opposition, grouped in the M5-RFP coalition, Sunday rejected the transition plan agreed by the coup plotters and various political forces, because it leaves open the possibility that the military will continue at the head of power.
After three days of talks with political leaders and civil society groups, the military junta's roadmap envisages an 18-month transition before elections are called. In this period, the interim president may be a military official."
The final document contradicts the deliberations of the various groups on the choice of a civilian to lead the transition," M5-RFP added.
On 18 August, Mali's military held a coup d'état, resulting in the resignation of President Boubacar and his government.