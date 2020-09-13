Mali: Opposition Rejects Military Coup Leaders' Transition Plan

The M5-RFP coalition, which led the protests against former president Ibrahim Boubacar's government, assured that the "agreement did not meet our demands."

Mali's opposition, grouped in the M5-RFP coalition, Sunday rejected the transition plan agreed by the coup plotters and various political forces, because it leaves open the possibility that the military will continue at the head of power.

The M5-RFP coalition led the protests against former president Ibrahim Boubacar's government.

"The agreement did not meet our demands. The interim president and the prime minister during the transition stage must be civilians, and the document is not taking it into account," M5-RFP stated.

