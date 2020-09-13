Machi Celestino Cordova Transferred To Araucania

The Gendarmerie said that the transfer was made after the Mapuche leader was discharged from the hospital.

Mapuche leader Machi Celestino Cordova was transferred on Sunday to the Center for Education and Work (CET) in Vilcún, in the Araucanía Region, as part of the agreement with the Chilean government that allowed the spiritual authority of the Mapuche people to end their hunger strike.

Under the supervision of the Gendarmerie and after being hospitalized since July 16, Cordova was moved from the Intercultural Hospital of Nueva Imperial, thus fulfilling two of the eight points under the agreement to lift his extensive hunger strike.

The Gendarmerie explained that the transfer was made after Cordova's medical discharge, ordered by the regional director of the entity, who had the approval of the technical council.

"The inmate was transferred in an operation carried out by institutional personnel so that he can continue to serve his sentence in the CET of the Colonia Mendoza in the commune of Vilcún," the entity said.

#MachiCelestinoCórdoba, an indigenous Mapuche authority, begins a #hungerstrike to denounce extractive #capitalism and the lack of respect for the 169 ILO Convention in #Chile #FREEDOMTOALLPOLITICALPRISIONERS pic.twitter.com/Y6QYH8J57m — Org. Internacional DD. HH. 18.10 (@ddhh_1810) May 5, 2020

The measure is part of the agreement reached a few weeks ago between the Mapuche community member and the government in order to stop a 107 days-long hunger strike.

Cordova, who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for the fire that resulted in the death of the Luchsinger-Mackay couple, will be able to attend his house for a period of 30 hours, with the prior authorization of the Vilcun Center for Education and Work.