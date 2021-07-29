mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for Kids: Danish Authority

Danish epidemiologists reached this conclusion after reviewing the results of safety monitoring statistics of nearly six million vaccinated children in the United States.

The Danish Health Authority (SST) confirmed on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines for children, which are based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), have proved sufficient to provide reassurance of their safety.

"The dominance of the more contagious Delta variant has only further substantiated the need for a greater degree of population immunity... At the same time, the seasonal effect diminishes, and in the autumn and winter, both COVID-19 and influenza can flare up, also despite broad vaccine coverage in risk groups," SST Director Soren Brostrom said.

"Vaccinated children stop chains of infection so that they can help protect the elderly and vulnerable who may not have been vaccinated or may have a diminishing vaccine response… So I have a clear recommendation for all 12 to 15-year-olds and their parents: get vaccinated before school starts," he added.

"A growing body of evidence indicates that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) are less likely than unvaccinated persons to acquire SARS-CoV-2 or to transmit it to others."https://t.co/UW39cIEmjJ — Christian Ludewig (@ChrisLu235) July 29, 2021

Since July 14, all 12 to 15-year-olds in Denmark have been able to book an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 36 percent of Denmark's 12-15-year-old population have already either booked an appointment or received their first vaccine dose.

In the past 24 hours, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) of infectious diseases registered 848 new COVID-19 infections and one death, bringing the national totals to 314,983 cases and 2,548 deaths.

According to the SSI, 4,146,424 people, or 70.9 percent of the country's population, have started the vaccination process. Of them, 3,057,911 people, or 52.3 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.