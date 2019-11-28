Lula: The Legal and Political Battle for His Innocence

The founder of the Workers' Party and former president of Brazil qualified as fallacies, lies and inventions the judicial proceedings against him pushed by the media and the Public Ministry.

The former president and Workers' Party leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, reiterated the legal and political battle he is fighting to prove his innocence before the more than 210 million Brazilians who trust his word.

"I need to prove that all the proceedings against me are fallacies, lies, inventions, both from media, the Public Ministry and Judge Moro," Lula da Silva declared.

On the other hand, he questioned the fear expressed by the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, towards popular protests after he publicly and directly supported the demonstrations that were brewed against the former head of state, Dilma Rousseff.

Lula was proud of the legacy of racial inclusion that was established through his administration while ensuring that his policies allowed for social inclusion, as blacks and multiracial people represent 51 percent of active enrollment in universities throughout the country.

"No sé por qué el actual Gobierno tiene miedo del pueblo en la calle", dice Lula da Silva, expresidente de Brasil. "Salir a la calle es una demostración de que la sociedad está viva y que no va permitir que él (Bolsonaro) desmantele el país" https://t.co/M81d7RHxW5 pic.twitter.com/RqBmeGX841 — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) 28 de noviembre de 2019

"I don't know why the current government is afraid of the people on the street," says Lula da Silva, former president of Brazil. "Going outside is a demonstration that society is alive and that it will not allow him (Bolsonaro) to dismantle the country" https://bit.ly/34wgPbW

"For the first time, thanks to our social inclusion policy, blacks and mestizos are 51 percent in universities. That is a conquest. And the data shows that it was with our Government that we achieved the possibility of making a second revolution to end slavery, "he said.

The former worker president was 580 days deprived of liberty, accused of crimes of alleged corruption actions. On November 8th of this year, Lula da Silva was released from the facilities of the Federal Penitentiary of Curitiba, located in the state of Paraná, following a ruling that ordered the release of those convicted in the second instance.

In February, the founder of the Workers' Party was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison in criminal proceedings for the reforms carried out at the Santa Barbara estate in Atibaia, which was allegedly handed over as a bribe.

Não sei se o Bolsonaro e o Guedes vão ler isso. Mas queria dizer uma coisa. Existem duas palavras pra ter uma economia sólida: credibilidade e previsibilidade. Esse governo não tem nenhuma das duas. Que investidor estrangeiro que vai querer investir no Brasil hoje? — Lula (@LulaOficial) 27 de noviembre de 2019

I don't know if Bolsonaro and Guedes will read this. But I wanted to say something. There are two words for a solid economy: credibility and predictability. This government has neither. Which foreign investor will want to invest in Brazil today?

Lula has always declared his innocence and that he is the victim of judicial and political persecution that seeks to avoid his return to the presidency. Before announcing the extension of the sentence, the judges rejected the possibility to cancel Lula's sentence.

"I will win every single attack against me, unveiling their lies. My innocence is proven in the expedient of the case. They don't have evidence, they have an argument: Lula cannot be released," Lula stated on Twitter.