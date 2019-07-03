Honduras Announces State Emergency Over Dengue Outbreak

Over 15,400 patients have been diagnosed and 44 deaths confirmed so far this year.

Honduras has called a state of emergency Tuesday after more than 15,400 dengue patients were confirmed and 44 deaths recorded so far this year, authorities said.

Right-wing president Juan Orlando Hernandez officialized the call to action, Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores told members of the media, adding that nearly 300 municipalities are on the alert.

Of the 15,400 patients, 5,332 have been classified as severe cases. The 44 deaths were due to hemorrhagic dengue, while an additional 32 deaths - although not confirmed - showed signs consistent with the infection, such as high fever, headache, vomiting, and skin rashes.

This most recent state of emergency is the second within a month and an extension from that released on June 14, which alerted 12 of Honduras’s 18 departments.

The country's health officials urge families to take care and employ preventative measures against the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the culprit behind the dengue, Zika and Chikungunya viruses. Flores implored each Honduran “to participate actively in the clean-up days that take place at the national level."

Volunteers, students, teachers, and parents have planned a clean-up initiative to eradicate common nesting zones, primarily in and around educational institutions.

On Tuesday, state authorities also approved the activation of the National Risk Management System (Sinager) to coordinate and strengthen preventative measures.

"All the governmental and non-governmental institutions have been activated to carry out a series of actions" to control the region’s rising risk of contracting dengue, Health officials stated.