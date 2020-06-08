Locust Plague to Affect Poorest Regions in World: FAO

These insects have a three-months-period life and fly over 150 kilometers per day.

The U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Sunday said locust invasions would endanger crops in Africa and Asia longer than expected, due to unseasonal rains and climate varying conditions.

“Ethiopia’s going to be the recipient of swarms from Kenya and then also probably from Yemen so it’s going to be busy for the whole year,” said locust forecasting expert Keith Cressman.

According to FAO's Desert Locust Information Service, The Turkana Desert is the plague epicenter, with about 200 sites and 46,200 hectares infested. These circumstances could lead to a massive famine in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia’s poorest regions.

As the international body warns, the new locust swarms are forming in Kenya due to unseasonal rains and will migrate to Ethiopia and South Sudan in late June. Those that reach Somalia are likely to migrate to the Indo-Pakistan border area.