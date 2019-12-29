Lisbon's Airport Strike Reaches 3rd Day, Most Flights Canceled

"For three years workers have seen their career progression and wages frozen for the sake of the company's financial health," the workers denounced.

As the strike at Portugal's Lisbon International Airport reaches its third consecutive day several flights have been canceled this weekend, although according to union workers and authorities the protest could end this Sunday.

Flights by EasyJet, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Transavia France and Wizz Air UK to and from European countries such as Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany were canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

Airport worker's spokesman Fernando Simoes said 19 flights had been canceled due to the strike, with seven redirected to Faro airport in southern Portugal. The Portuguese airport authority's website showed that more than 25 flights to and from the airport had been canceled.

Talks between the worker's union and Portway, owned by the Vinci Group, which employs workers at the airports of Lisbon, Porto, Faro, and Funchal, broke down in December when the company said it would not unfreeze wages despite having pledged to do so by November 2019.

Portway announced in a statement on Sunday that it was ready to return to the negotiating table, with discussions scheduled for January.

However, Simoes told Reuters that the union plans to continue another workers' strike from Jan. 1 until the end of March. The union expressed its discontent with the company's decision which appears to have insufficient legal origins.

Portway denied the accusations, Lusa reported Friday, saying they "scrupulously comply with regulations, including in relation to labor legislation."