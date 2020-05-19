Lesotho's PM Resigns After Murder Allegations

Political lecturers in Lesotho affirmed that the authorities have focused on the political crisis rather than the health crisis due to the COVID-19 breakout.

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned from his office on May 19, after several murder accusations against him and his wife.

“I appear before you today to announce that the work you have assigned me may not yet be over but the time to retire and take leave from the great theater of action and take leave from public life and office has finally arrived,” Thabane stated on live television.

Thabane proclaimed his official resignation under seniority arguments. Local news media affirmed Lesothan police has evidence that links current Thabane's wife to his former spouse's murder. After the legal inquiry process started, opposition parties and political allies from All Basotho Convention (ABC), Thabane’s party, requested the 80-year-old mandatary to resign.

"I plead with the entire nation and leadership to give my successor utmost support and on my part, I wish to assure him of my support at all material times," Thabane added. Lesotho's finance minister, Moeketsi Majoro, is expected to succeed him and manage the new scenario after the virus outbreak.

Political lecturers in Lesotho affirmed that the authorities have focused on the political crisis rather than health crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak in thesSouth African nation. The country registered the virus outbreak last week, when a Lesothan student, who returned from Saudi Arabia via South Africa, tested positive.

The Lesothan government implemented a total lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite the measure, Lesotho adopted mild precautionary norms, alongside travelers testing.



So far, Lesotho registered 1 positive case and no deaths.