Legislator Nicolas Maduro Guerra Receives Second Sputnik V Dose

The son of the Venezuelan President is one of hundreds of participants in the third phase of the Russian vaccine's clinical trials.

Deputy-elect to the National Assembly, and legislator of the National Constituent Assembly Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, received his second dose of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V on Wednesday.

The son of the Venezuelan President was one of the first citizens in his country to be administered the initial doses of Sputnik V as part of the third phase of the clinical trial, which has hundreds of volunteers. He was injected with the first dose on December 12.

The Russian news outlet RT accompanied the recently elected National Assembly lawmaker-elect during his first injection of the two-step protocol. He told RT about his motivations to participate in the clinical trial.

According to Maduro Guerra, Russia has proven to be “the bastion” of medicine on a global level and he wanted to show the world that Venezuela trusts Russia, its medicine and its science. He said that while some countries are focused on “promoting wars, intervening, sanctioning and trying to do harm” Russia has focused on seeking cures for the world’s diseases.

El hijo de Maduro recibe la segunda dosis de la vacuna #SputnikV



Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, hijo del presidente venezolano, recibió este 30 de diciembre la segunda dosis de la @sputnikvaccine contra el covid-19 pic.twitter.com/VJbOnfIr9A — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) December 30, 2020

The youth leader, who was accompanied by Russia's Ambassador in Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, thanks Russia for the generosity it has shown to the people of his country.

On December 29, Venezuela signed a contract with Russia for the acquisition of the Sputnik V vaccine. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that 10 million people will be vaccinated in the first stage, adding that Venezuela is contributing to Russia's vaccine, by conducting Phase III of the clinical trial.

President Nicolas Maduro also spoke of Sputnik V the same evening, confirming that everyone who lives in Venezuela will be vaccinated for free, regardless of their nationality in contrast with Ivan Duque's discriminatory policy in Colombia.

Despite attempts by Donald Trump's administration to block Venezuela's financial resources, and access to essential medicine, equipment, supplies and spare parts, the Bolivarian government maintains relationships based on cooperation with numerous countries, with Russia as one of the most key strategic allies. However, sanctions continue to present barriers in the aquisition of the vaccine and other necessary medical supplies and equipment.

Maduro Guerra and other participants of the clinical trial will be monitored for six months by local doctors who are in direct contact with developers of the vaccine.