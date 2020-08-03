King Juan Carlos to Leave Spain Amid Financial Scandal

The Royal House vows the King made his decision "with deep sorrow but with great serenity."

King Juan Carlos I decided to leave Spain at a time when the image of the Crown is tarnished due to investigations into possible illegal financial operations carried out during his reign.

The Royal House released the news while assuring that the King takes the decision "with deep sorrow, but with great serenity."

"I have always wished the best for Spain in these almost forty years in the Crown," Juan Carlos I said.

Although the King did not clarify the reasons for his decision, he assured that he seeks to "facilitate the exercise of my son Felipe VI, who needs tranquillity and serenity."

"My dignity and legacy require me to leave Spain," King Juan Carlos I added as he recalled the relevance of his work in the service of democracy.

Felipe VI sent to his father his understanding and appreciation for this decision. The decision was announced a few days after Felipe VI and Queen Letizia completed a tour throughout Spain.

Four months ago, Felipe VI decided to put an end to his father's annual allocation of almost 200,000 euros from public funds. He also publicly renounced any inheritance from Juan Carlos I's foreign accounts.