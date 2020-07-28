Nuclear Weapons to Ensure North Korea’s Peace, Kim Says

The Asian leader assured that his country's security and future will be guaranteed forever.

North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un Monday praised his country's nuclear weapons and hailed it as a powerful dissuasive tool against military threats.

During a reception for veterans marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, Jong-un remarked his nation's self-defense capacity.

“We have become able to reliably defend ourselves against any form of high-intensity pressure and military threat by imperialist reactionaries and other hostile forces," he said.

As reported by the public news agency KCNA, the Asian nation leader underscored his country’s need to avoid a conflict like the Korean War to repeat.

Fireworks are launched to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Korean War ceasefire. The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, said there would be no more war in the country as its nuclear weapons guaranteed its safety

“Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defense nuclear deterrence, the word war would no longer exist on this land, and the security and future of our state will be guaranteed forever," he declared.

Kim's words came in a moment when relations between Pyongyang and Washington are at a low point. Even when over the last couple of years Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump met three times to discuss a nuclear pact, negotiations have stalled.

Last June, Pyongyang threatened to employ nuclear weapons against the North American country as a response to an allegedly Trump administration's series of threats.

"We have advanced along the road of self-development toward a nuclear state by braving all pressures and challenges and overcoming unprecedented adversity which would have brought others to their knees one hundred times," Kim said.