Julian Assange's Extradition Trial to Resume in September

The U.S. Department of Justice last week strengthened the charges without increasing them.

United Kingdom Justice's authorities announced Friday that the second part of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition trial will take place at the Central Criminal Court, London's famous Old Bailey, on September 7, barring any last minute contingencies.

The founder of WikiLeaks was absent, for "medical reasons", from the last administrative hearing in the case, which took place on Monday, June 29.

The Australian journalist followed the hearings by video conference from his cell. Three months ago, Assange stopped appearing before the Westminster magistrate because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The next preliminary hearing was set for July 27.

A new U.S. indictment against Julian Assange could “derail” his extradition hearing, his lawyer tells a London court https://t.co/H03qR0Mpnd — Bloomberg (@business) June 29, 2020

Although the new charges do not represent any additional charges to the 18 already filed against Assange, Summers believes that, "they could readjust the date set for the resumption of the extradition trial.

Julian Assange's father John Shipton on Monday called "fraud in the English court, in the legal system, procedural abuse and embarrassment" the process being followed in London against his son from the request for extradition to the United States.

Assange faces 175 years in prison if he is tried in the U.S. for alleged crimes of computer intrusion, access and dissemination of confidential information.