Venezuela's Elections Will Send Powerful Message to the US

Rodriguez also mentioned that this year's parliamentary elections will have the highest participation rate ever, with 107 political parties registered.

Venezuela's Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said this Sunday that the Bolivarian Revolution’s promise for National Assembly elections on December 6. 2020 is a new Assembly for peace.

In the TV Program, ‘Aqui con Ernesto’ (Here with Ernesto) hosted by journalist and Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas, Rodriguez assured that the National Assembly will send a powerful message to the world, especially to the United States.

“After this crisis and the aggression that the people of Venezuela have experienced, the people of Venezuela need a more efficient, more agile, more modern State, with less bureaucracy, that condemns corruption and that preserves the human rights of the people”, he said.

Rodriguez also assured that Venezuela needs a change to “recover the institutional framework of the National Assembly so that it can fulfill its function which is to legislate the appointment of public powers .”

He also accused the country’s right-wing, especially Juan Guiado, of destroying the institution of the National Assembly. "Juan Guaidó destroyed the Assembly as an institution. The corruption is impressive," said the Minister of Communication and Information.

Rodriguez also talked about the Bolivarian Republic’s handling of the pandemic compared to other countries in the region. “To this day, if we had done things similarly to Jair Bolsonaro, Lenin Moreno, or if President Maduro had acted like Ivan Duque or Donald Trump, Venezuela would have no less than 10,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, maybe more.”

He added, “ Venezuela has one of the lowest death tolls in the world. I think President Maduro and his entire administration were prepared ahead of time to face this pandemic, because we knew it would take a toll on us, due to the criminal blockade.”

