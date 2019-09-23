Thomas Cook Declares Bankruptcy, 21,000 Jobless While Execs Rake up Millions in Bonuses

From job losses to canceled honeymoons, the demise of the package tour pioneer has brought a heavy human cost and left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.

Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers were stranded Monday by the collapse of the world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in the history of the United Kingdom.

The liquidation marks the end of a British company that started in 1841 running local rail excursions and grew to pioneer the family package holiday across Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East.

Running hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, it currently has around 600,000 people abroad and will need the help of governments and insurance firms to bring them home from places as far afield as Cancun, Cuba, and Cyprus.

Thomas Cook's demise, announced in the early hours of Monday after failing to secure a deal with creditors or a government bailout, sparked alarm at hotels where some customers have been asked to pay their bills again by out-of-pocket resort owners.

"I'm not going to pay for my holiday again," David Midson from England told Reuters, trying to find information at the front desk of a hotel in Roda, Corfu. "I wish I had brought a driving license because I can't get a taxi (to the airport)."

Around 21,000 employees including 9,000 in the U.K. risk losing their jobs. Employees at some of the Thomas Cook shops have been told by the firm’s administrators that they would be made redundant.

The company's fall also hit global booking websites, credit card companies, travel firms using its airlines and British high streets where its travel agents were forced to shut. For now, the Indian, Chinese, German, and Nordic subsidiaries will continue to trade.

Thomas Cook has been brought low by a US$2.1 billion debt pile. It had to sell three million holidays a year just to cover interest payments.

The company has blamed political unrest in 2016 in Turkey, one of its main holiday destinations, 2018 European heatwave, and Brexit for the downfall.

"I think they need to really examine their own consciences about how they’ve brought this about and how they themselves have exploited the situation,” said Labour Party’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell adding that the executives should pay back the bonuses they made from the failing firm.

According to various reports the executives have been paid US$25 million over the past five years as bonuses. Thomas Cook Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser had taken home around US$10 million in bonus since he took office in 2015.

British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said that Thomas Cook staff have been "stabbed in the back.”

"While detailed plans to repatriate passengers have been carefully put together and Ministers have and will continue to claim the credit for that, the staff have been stabbed in the back without a second’s thought,” they said.

Thomas Cook execs have taken home over £20 million in the last 5 years, setting them up for life. Today 21K people, lots of them likely on near min wage, have woken up with no job a few months before xmas. Capitalism working as designed - to exclusively benefit the fat cats — beth redmond �� (@redbethmond) September 23, 2019

Thomas Cook had agreed a 900 million pound (US$1,118 million) rescue package with its banks and largest shareholder, China's Fosun, but lenders asked for an additional 200 million pounds (around US$248 million) to keep it operating through the winter.

In desperate meetings held over the weekend, it failed to secure more funds, with the British government also refusing a bailout, judging it was not a good long-term bet.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to get stranded British travelers home, increasing pressure on the government just as it tries to negotiate an incredibly complicated withdrawal from the European Union.

"It is a very difficult situation and obviously our thoughts are very much with the customers of Thomas Cook," Johnson told reporters on a plane as he headed to the U.N. General Assembly in New York. "We will do our level best to get them home."

The U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had a fleet of planes ready to bring home the more than 150,000 British customers over the next two weeks.

Thomas Cook's German airline subsidiary, Condor, said there were 240,000 people booked on its flights awaiting a return home. Its flights are still operating for now, and it has asked the German government for a bridging loan. In Germany, insurance companies coordinate any repatriation.

There are around 50,000 holidaymakers affected in Greece, and around 35,000 from Nordic countries using Thomas Cook.

"I would like to apologize to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers, and partners who have supported us for many years," Fankhauser said in a statement.

The collapse could provide a boost, however, to a major rival whose shares surged more than 10 percent Monday, and to Europe's overcrowded airline sector, which could benefit from the closure of Thomas Cook's airline business.

U.K. customers were told not to travel to airports until they had been informed via a special website - thomascook.caa.co.uk - that they were booked on a return chartered flight.

The British regulator is also contacting hotels hosting Thomas Cook customers to tell them they will be paid by the government, through an insurance scheme. That was after some customers were briefly held in a hotel in Tunisia when staff asked for additional payments to be made.

In the longer term, the collapse could hit the tourism sectors in the company's biggest destinations, such as Spain, Greece, Turkey, and the Canary Islands, where some hotels work exclusively with Thomas Cook. Bondholders, banks and shareholders also lost out, while aircraft leasing companies were reclaiming their planes.

"This is an earthquake on a scale of seven, now we are waiting for the tsunami," Michalis Vlatakis, president of the Association of Travel Agents of Crete, told the Athens News Agency.