Japan Evacuates Millions of People Due to Typhoon Haishen

The typhoon is expected to reach the island of Kyushu on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Japan's authorities on Sunday urged the evacuation of over two million people in the country's southwest because of the advance of Typhoon Haishen, which has already caused lerts for flooding and the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

According to the Japanese media, over 430,000 people were ordered to evacuate immediately from several locations in the prefectures of Okinawa, Kagoshima and Kumamoto.

The authorities recommended that 2.6 million people move to shelters in many municipalities in those provinces and in Nagasaki.

In recent days, the country called for early evacuations to avoid casualties and injuries during the trajectory of the Typhoon Haishen, which is approaching Japan with winds of over 250 kilometers per hour.

#typhoon #Haishen lashing Japan's Amami Oshima today - a long and exhausting day for everyone. Thankfully I didn't see any major damage in the areas I drove through but power is out widely - media please contact for licensing inquires #台風第10号 #奄美大島 pic.twitter.com/kD066pGuIy — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 6, 2020