Japan Evacuates Millions of People Due to Typhoon Haishen

Japan's authorities on Sunday urged the evacuation of over two million people in the country's southwest because of the advance of Typhoon Haishen, which has already caused lerts for flooding and the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
According to the Japanese media, over 430,000 people were ordered to evacuate immediately from several locations in the prefectures of Okinawa, Kagoshima and Kumamoto.
The authorities recommended that 2.6 million people move to shelters in many municipalities in those provinces and in Nagasaki.
In recent days, the country called for early evacuations to avoid casualties and injuries during the trajectory of the Typhoon Haishen, which is approaching Japan with winds of over 250 kilometers per hour.
Japan's weather service estimates that if wind speeds are maintained, Haishen could become one of the worst typhoons to hit the archipelago in decades.
The typhoon is expected to reach the island of Kyushu on Sunday night or Monday morning. The southern areas of the island could face up to 800 millimeters of rainfall in a day, and the northern areas up to 500 millimeters.
Over 500 flights were cancelled with departure or destination in Kyushu or Okinawa. Japan's authorities assured that the stores are preparing windows to avoid breakages.