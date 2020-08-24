Ivory Coast: President Ouattara to Run for a Third Term

The demonstrators allege Outtara’s running for the presidency is unconstitutional because he wants to remain in office for a third term. The president still needs the approval of the constitutional court.

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara announced on Monday that he would run for a third term in October's general election, despite protesters and opposition claims.

"I have a vision for our country. A vision of stability, a vision of security, a vision of peace for all Ivorians," Outtara said in his way out the Independent Election Commission (CEI) in Abidjan after he formally submitted his application.

According to social media postings, Outtara supporters and detractors clashed during the weekend in Divo city. The demonstrators set ablaze a timber truck and several shops during the confrontations.

On Sunday, Guillaume Soro, Ouattara's contender, called on all opposition parties to join against the president. In early August, violent protests against Outtara resulted in 5 casualties and over 100 injured.

Ouattara says that his first two mandates were before the Magna Carta, enforced in 2016. He took office in 2011.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), expressed its concern about the violence escalate as elections approaches and called all political actors to turn to dialogue.