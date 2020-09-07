Italy To Prolong Precautionary Measures Until October

Among other measures, the nightclubs, restaurants, and other leisure establishments would remain closed. The decree also prohibits large gatherings and attending to crowding events like football matches.

Italy's Council of Ministers on Monday passed a decree that prolongs until October several restrictions and precautionary measures against the pandemic.

According to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, masks use in public transportation, commerce, and other public indoor spaces would remain mandatory. The face coverings would be required in outdoor places from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The new norm includes a special dispensation for the reunification of couples that were apart due to the border's closure because of the pandemic.

#Covid cases are on the rise in #Italy despite strict measures in place. Here at the main market in #Turin on Saturday, the majority of people wore masks. Gel dispensers are everywhere and restaurants seem to be taking the health measures seriously. pic.twitter.com/RVOwSNCwC1 — Seamus Kearney (@seamuskearney_) August 22, 2020

Travelers returning from Spain, Malt, Greece, and Croatia must be tested three days before arriving in Italy. Those proceeding from Rumania and Bulgary must comply with a mandatory quarantine.

Italy would maintain its borders closed to Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia Herzegovina, Colombia, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo.

As of Monday, Italy health authorities registered 278,784 COVID-19 cases, 35,553 deaths, and 210,238 recoveries from the virus.